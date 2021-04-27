Tokyo reported 828 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most for that day of the week in the capital since Jan. 26 when it reported 1,026 cases.

The figure, which came a day after three of the four prefectures under the new COVID-19 state of emergency saw record numbers of cases for a Monday, was also higher than the 711 cases reported last Tuesday.

The caseload in Tokyo boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 746.7, compared with 629.3 the week before. People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 144 of Tuesday’s cases.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, remained static at 55.

On Monday 3,319 new cases were confirmed nationwide, including 425 in Tokyo and 924 in Osaka. Japan also recorded 35 deaths linked to the virus. The total number of fatalities in the nation due to COVID-19 crossed the 10,000 threshold for a total of 10,025 as of Monday evening, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose 34 from Sunday to 898.

The country’s third virus state of emergency went into effect on Sunday as the country battles a fourth wave of infections driven by more contagious variants. It is scheduled to end May 11, though the possibility of an extension remains.

