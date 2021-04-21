Japan expects to receive 50 million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the pharmaceutical firm to boost supplies, government sources said Wednesday.

Together with an existing agreement for 144 million doses, Japan is set to procure enough of the two-shot vaccine from the U.S. firm for a total of about 97 million people.

Suga had said the government expects enough supply to cover everyone eligible among Japan’s population of 126 million by the end of September after requesting the additional doses in a call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Saturday.

