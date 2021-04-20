China’s military is thought to have instructed a hacker group to conduct cyberattacks on nearly 200 companies and research institutes in Japan, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Tokyo police plan to refer a Chinese man to prosecutors over his alleged involvement in the cyberattacks, they said.

It is believed that the series of hacks were conducted by “Tick,” a Chinese cyberespionage group, under the direction of China’s People’s Liberation Army, according to the sources.

The man — who is in his 30s and was a system engineer in Japan at the time but has since left the country — is suspected of using a fake ID to gain access to a rental server to launch the cyberattacks, the sources said.

The allegations, the latest in a series of similar incidents, come amid increasingly difficult relations between Japan and its biggest trading partner. The topic of ties with China dominated the agenda at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato declined to comment on the investigation. He told a regular news briefing Tuesday that cyberattacks on infrastructure were becoming more organized and the government saw responding to such incidents as an important issue.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A JAXA spokesperson confirmed it was the subject of an unauthorized access in 2016 that seemed to be a cyberattack, but suffered no damage.