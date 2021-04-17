The government will raise its greenhouse gas reduction target, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in an interview Friday.

“It’s obvious that the target will be raised from the current level for sure,” Koizumi said. Japan has a goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels.

“The use of renewable energy sources is the most important key” to reduce emissions, he said, adding that the country should consider making solar panels mandatory for houses.

Koizumi said he expects power generated from renewable energy sources to be more common in about 10 years, helping to accelerate greenhouse gas reductions.

“I’m sure it will become much easier to introduce renewable energy sources, with technological innovations lowering costs,” he said.

For the time being, “the most important thing is how much Japan can expand the use of solar power generation by 2030,” he said.

The minister said he plans to promote the use of solar panels at public facilities such as government office buildings, as well as on farmland.

The current level of state support for local governments to encourage use of renewable energy sources “is far from enough,” Koizumi said.

He said “private companies would not make drastic moves unless the government makes investment that meets global standards.”