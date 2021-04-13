The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture will surpass 1,000 Tuesday, the first time over the 1,000 mark, prefectural officials said.
The figure is higher than the previous record of 918, reported on Saturday, and comes after 603 cases were reported on Monday, as the prefecture battles a surge in infections in recent weeks.
On Monday, stricter measures against the pandemic started in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa.
Across the country, a total of 2,106 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday.
