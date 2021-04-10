Tokyo reported 570 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, exceeding 500 for a fourth straight day, as the government was set to put the capital plus Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures under coronavirus quasi-emergency measures starting Monday.

The figure was significantly more than the last two Saturdays, which saw 446 on April 3 and 430 on March 27. It was the highest number since Feb. 6

The average number of daily new cases in Tokyo jumped to 458.6 in the week through Saturday from a total of 383.7 as of April 3.

Of Saturday’s new cases, 162 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 117 among those in their 30s and 96 among those in their 40s. Those age 65 or older accounted for 48 cases.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by six from the previous day to 37.

Saturday also saw large numbers of people flood transport hubs in major population centers despite the government designating Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures as requiring more stringent coronavirus countermeasures just a day earlier.

On Friday the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 500,000.

Japan confirmed 3,454 new cases, sending the cumulative total to 501,149. It took only about two months for the total to increase by 100,000.

Friday’s count matched that of Wednesday, which was highest since the country’s second coronavirus state of emergency was entirely lifted last month. It also topped 3,000 for the third straight day.

The death toll linked to the virus rose by 27 from the previous day to 9,378.

Osaka Prefecture reported 883 infection cases on Friday, its second-highest daily tally yet, outpacing Tokyo for the 11th consecutive day. Tokyo’s daily tally came to 537, rising by nearly 100 from a week earlier.

In addition to Osaka, other Kansai prefectures saw large case loads. Hyogo Prefecture logged 314 cases, its third highest, while Kyoto Prefecture saw 96 cases. Nara and Wakayama prefectures reported 96 and 44 cases, hitting record highs.

