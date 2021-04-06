Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his second dose of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo on Tuesday, with the shot coming ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on April 16.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart, to work effectively.
Suga received his first inoculation on March 16. The prime minister got that shot in front of cameras, taking a cue from other world leaders who have used it as an opportunity to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, including Biden, 78, who did so in December before taking office.
Public skepticism toward vaccinations could hamper Japan’s vaccine rollout, with only 63.1% of respondents in a Kyodo News poll conducted in February saying they want to be inoculated and 27.4% saying they do not.
Suga has pledged to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines for Japan’s population of 126 million within the first half of this year, though the effort has been held up by production delays and the European Union’s export controls, as well as difficulty in procuring low dead space syringes that can extract more doses per vial.
The initial focus of Japan’s vaccine rollout has been health care workers, with the rest of the population waiting for their turn.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.