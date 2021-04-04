New York – A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about ¥73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.
It was the highest price ever paid for a video game, according to Heritage Auctions, which held the auction on Friday.
The limited-edition video game, designed for markets outside Japan, was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift, but was placed inside a desk drawer and remained untouched until it was discovered earlier this year.
The previous record for a copy of Super Mario Bros. for non-Japanese markets was $114,000 set in July last year at Heritage Auctions. In November last year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $156,000 at the auction house.
