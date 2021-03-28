The government will let people choose which vaccine to get, Fumiaki Kobayashi, a senior official for the vaccination campaign, said Sunday.

The government will give the choice to people by making information available on which type of vaccine is offered at each vaccination site, Kobayashi, an adviser to the Cabinet Office, said on a TV program.

Kobayashi said some people are reluctant to get vaccinated due to concerns about side effects. “We’ll create an environment where people have a choice,” he said.

The nation’s vaccination campaign began in February, starting with medical workers. Inoculations for older people are due to begin on April 12 using Pfizer Inc.’s shot. AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc. have also applied to have their vaccines approved for use in Japan.

