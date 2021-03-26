Tokyo reported 376 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as Japan sees emerging signs of another resurgence in novel coronavirus infections.

Among Friday’s new cases in Tokyo, 88 were detected in people in their 20s, while 68 people were in their 40s and 51 were in their 30s. Those age 65 or older totaled 83 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by four from a day before, to 45.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 119,231. The results came after 8,303 tests were conducted Tuesday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Thursday, the nationwide number of newly confirmed cases came to 1,917, topping 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, 27 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country, including seven in both Tokyo and nearby Chiba Prefecture.

In Yamagata Prefecture, a record number of 49 new cases were confirmed. The prefecture’s daily tally has remained above 10 since March 18.

In Miyagi Prefecture, east of Yamagata, the daily number of new cases came to 161, its second-highest figure, above 100 for the third day in a row.

In Ehime Prefecture, a record 59 people tested positive for the virus. Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura told a news conference that the prefecture “has entered a fourth wave” of infections. “It’s a critical situation,” he stressed.

In the week through the day, Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 counts averaged 319.9, up more than 7% from the previous week.

