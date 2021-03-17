A Sapporo court ruled Wednesday that the government’s failure to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional in the country’s first judicial ruling on marriage equality.
But the Sapporo District Court ruling over a suit brought by three same-sex couples in Hokkaido rejected their demand for ¥1 million each for psychological damage caused by what they called the government’s negligence in not amending the law to allow them to marry.
