Engineers at a Shanghai company affiliated with major Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp. had access to personal information of Line app users in Japan at one point, it was learned Wednesday.

Line has reported the matter to the government’s Personal Information Protection Commission, having determined that it failed to give proper explanations to users of its messaging app, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Shanghai-based company was entrusted by Line with system development work.

Japan’s personal information protection law obliges companies to gain users’ consent when they need to transfer users’ personal information to a foreign country.

The terms of service of the Line app say the operator may transfer users’ information to a third country without laws to protect personal data, but no specific countries are identified.

Four engineers at the Shanghai-based Line affiliate were able to access personal information of Line users in Japan, including their names, phone numbers and IDs, between summer 2018 and late February this year, according to the sources.

Line has explained that there was no inappropriate access, the sources said.

Furthermore, the sources said a Japanese company entrusted with monitoring inappropriate comments on Line’s bulletin boards was found to have outsourced the work to a Chinese firm based in Dalian, China.

Amid intensifying competition between the United States and China for technological supremacy, vigilance over the control of information in China has been increasing also in Japan.

There are about 86 million Line app users in Japan in total, and the app is being used as information infrastructure by local governments and other organizations in the country.

Z Holdings Corp., the parent of Line, plans to launch a committee including outside experts to work on improving Line’s information protection measures, according to the sources.