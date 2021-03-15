Tokyo reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Monday, falling below 200 for the first time in a week and a day after reporting 239 infections.

Monday’s figure compares with just 116 cases reported a week earlier. Officials have expressed concerns that the number of new cases have stopped falling as the government mulls whether to lift the current state of emergency on Sunday as scheduled.

Of Monday’s new cases in the capital, 32 were people in their 20s, 28 were in their 40s and 22 were in their 30s. Those age 65 or older totaled 43 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to 42.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 115,584. The results came after 4,654 tests were conducted Friday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Sunday, the daily number of newly confirmed cases nationwide came to 989, standing below 1,000 for the first time in six days.

The figure was down from the 1,064 reported a week earlier. New fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled 21 on Sunday, including nine in Saitama Prefecture.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, fell by nine from Saturday to 328.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)