Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will receive his first shot of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as part of preparations to visit the United States next month, a government official said.
Suga is slated to get the second shot three weeks later before departing on the trip, in which he will be the first world leader to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in person.
Japan has prioritized vaccinating health care workers before expanding the rollout to the rest of its population. Government officials had previously said Suga, 72, would receive his shots along with other people aged 65 years or older, who become eligible from mid-April.
