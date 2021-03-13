The central government will begin a full-fledged look early next week into whether to lift its second coronavirus state of emergency, in place for the greater Tokyo area, without extending it beyond the scheduled March 21 expiration.

The government will make a decision at a coronavirus task force meeting late next week while weighing a variety of issues related to the ongoing crisis.

The virus situations in Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures have improved to levels near where the government could lift the emergency.

For example, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the four prefectures subject to the emergency has consistently remained below the criteria for Stage 4, the worst level on the country’s pandemic alert scale, according to data from the Cabinet Secretariat as of Thursday.

The state of emergency was issued in January, first targeting the four prefectures, and later that month expanded to cover seven more prefectures. The measure has been extended twice and now covers only the four original prefectures. The other seven prefectures saw the measure lifted at the start of this month.

When the government extended the emergency for the greater Tokyo area for the second time, for two weeks until March 21, it set a goal of “ensuring that the bed occupancy rate is low enough for Stage 3,” the second-worst level on the alert scale.

That goal appears in reach, making a March 21 conclusion of the emergency simply “a matter of course,” one government source said.

But disturbing factors have also emerged.

The weekly number of new infections grew from the preceding week in Tokyo and Saitama. Health minister Norihisa Tamura told a news conference Friday that new cases “have ceased to fall or turned higher in Tokyo and the three prefectures.”

The cumulative number of infections with coronavirus variants, including those found through airport quarantine, has exceeded 300 nationwide, and there are signs of such cases growing in the Kansai region.

“The process of mutant strains taking the place of the original virus has definitely started, and the variants will become the mainstream sooner or later,” Shigeru Omi, head of the government’s COVID-19 advisory panel, has said.

Japan’s current countermeasures will not be enough to prevent a fourth wave of infections, obsevers say. The variants are believed to be more contagious than the original virus.

In addition, foot traffic in major commercial areas in the metropolitan region is starting to increase, prompting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to again urge people Friday to refrain from dining in large groups and going out for nonessential reasons.

Even if the government lifts the emergency as planned, it will ask eating and drinking establishments to continue cutting their operating hours.

It also plans to work on the early detection of any viral resurgence and spread of coronavirus variants by conducting tests on people who are infected but show no symptoms while also conducting epidemiological surveys for tracing transmission routes.

