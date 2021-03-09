Japan’s health ministry said Monday that five more people in the country suffered anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, after receiving vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed instances of anaphylaxis following coronavirus vaccination in the country rose to eight.

The five women, in their 20s to 50s, developed symptoms such as rash and discomfort in the throat. Their condition improved after taking medication. Four of the five have underlying conditions such as asthma or a history of other drug allergies, according to the ministry.

According to medical institutions that reported the additional cases, the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccination for three of the five women, while any causal relationship was unclear for one of the other two, with evaluation impossible in the remaining case.

Tokyo Medical and Dental University professor Tomohiro Morio, who heads a health ministry group tasked with examining adverse events related to coronavirus vaccination, said that the frequency of such cases appears to be high compared with other countries. But he added that a close examination is necessary, including on whether the adverse events can be recognized as anaphylaxis.

