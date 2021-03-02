U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. is planning to file for the health ministry’s approval of its novel coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, several people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The request will be the third such application for regulatory approval in Japan and will be filed with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Moderna’s partner for its vaccine’s clinical study and distribution in Japan.

Takeda recently said it finished the enrollment of study candidates in Japan for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in early February, and it is aiming to gain government approval and start distribution in the first half of this year.

Based on an agreement with the government, Takeda will import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

Japan started administering Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine to health workers last month in the first phase of its vaccination program.

Britain’s AstraZeneca PLC filed a request for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to approve its COVID-19 vaccine in early February.

Moderna’s vaccine uses the same messenger RNA technology as Pfizer’s.

While Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of around minus 75 degrees Celsius for long-term storage, Moderna’s product can be stored for some six months at minus 20 C.

