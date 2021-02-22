Seven more communications ministry officials have been found to have been treated to expensive meals by a son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, potentially facing punishment along with four senior bureaucrats already in line for disciplinary measures in the widening scandal, government sources said Monday.

The communications ministry is expected to reprimand as soon as Wednesday the four senior officials who have been wined and dined by Seigo Suga based on the conclusion of its internal probe, deeming they violated the National Public Service Ethics Law that prohibits central government officials from receiving favors from stakeholders.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a Lower House Budget Committee meeting Monday. | KYODO

The eldest son of the prime minister works for Tohokushinsha Film Corp., which offers satellite broadcasting services for which the ministry issues broadcast licenses.

The ministry has already replaced two of the four senior bureaucrats — Yoshinori Akimoto, director general of the information and communications bureau, and Hironobu Yumoto, deputy director general of the bureau.

The move was apparently aimed at preventing the scandal from affecting deliberations in the Diet where the government and Suga’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party aim to pass bills including the fiscal 2021 budget and revisions to the Broadcasting Law.

Suga’s son has been already found to have dined with Akimoto and Yumoto as well as Yasuhiko Taniwaki and Mabito Yoshida, both vice ministers for policy coordination at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The meetings first came to light in reports earlier this month by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun. It released online what it claimed to be an audio recording of conversations between Suga’s son, Akimoto and another Tohokushinsha official, in which Seigo Suga repeatedly mentions satellite broadcasting.

At a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee on Friday, Akimoto admitted talking about satellite broadcasting business in a dinner meeting with the son, reversing his earlier claim that he did not remember.

Also on Friday, Kuniaki Hara, director-general of the minister’s Secretariat, told the Budget Committee meeting that Seigo Suga has admitted that audio data of his purported conversations with ministry officials exposed by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun contained his voice.

The prime minister’s son became acquainted with some of the officials when he served as secretary to his father, who was internal affairs and communications minister between 2006 and 2007, according to the weekly magazine.

Suga has said he was not aware of the dinner sessions involving his son and the officials.