A skyscraper now under construction in the heart of Tokyo that’s set to become the tallest building in Japan in 2023 will have residential areas on its upper floors, with services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts, Mori Building Co. has said.

The top floor of the 330-meter-high skyscraper in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums, will have a view of the capital from the same height as that of Tokyo Tower.

Considering housing costs in the area, some in the real estate industry have estimated one unit will cost at least several billion yen.

Branded as “Aman Residences, Tokyo,” the property will have 91 residential units and they will be located on floors 54 to 64 at heights of 260 to 330 meters.

The services include a residents-only spa, Mori Building said. It has not disclosed whether the residences will be rented or sold in lots.

As the developer aims to attract wealthy tenants from around the world, an international school will also be built nearby under its massive redevelopment project underway in the Toranomon-Azabudai district.

The name of the skyscraper has yet to be decided.

The current tallest building in Japan is Abeno Harukas in Osaka.