Tokyo confirmed 434 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with daily figures holding below 500 for a fifth straight day.
That marked a decline from the 491 cases reported a day earlier. Thursday’s figure also means that the capital has gone 14 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases amid an extended coronavirus state of emergency.
Severe cases based on the metropolitan government’s standards remained unchanged at 103.
Of the new cases in Tokyo, 79 were from people in their 20s, 78 in their 30s and 64 in their 40s. People age 65 or older accounted for 91 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 105,458.
Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 11,237 tests were conducted Monday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.
