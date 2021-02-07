Eiko Harada, who served as the head of the Japanese subsidiaries of McDonald’s Corp. and Apple Inc., has been arrested for alleged domestic violence, Tokyo police said Saturday.

Eiko Harada | KYODO

Harada, 72, allegedly kicked his wife in her leg at their home in Tokyo on Friday. His wife, in her 50s, called the police.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not reveal whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.

Harada is credited with reviving Apple’s operations in Japan as the head of the computer firm’s local subsidiary from 1997 to 2004 and successfully restructuring the Japanese business of McDonald’s as its CEO from 2004 to 2013.

He has also served as president of educational service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. Since December 2019, he has been serving as chairman of Gong cha Japan, a unit of the Taiwanese bubble tea chain.