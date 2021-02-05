Japan’s average monthly spending by households in 2020 fell a real 5.3% from the previous year, marking the sharpest drop on record, as people refrained from going out due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Friday.

The decline was the largest since comparable data became available in 2001, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

Monthly spending by households with two or more people averaged ¥277,926 last year, it said. The figure had increased a real 0.9% in 2019 following a 0.4% fall in 2018.

By category, declines in outlays for culture and recreation contributed most to the overall drop, diving 18.1%, while spending on transportation and communication fell 8.6% as consumers shied away from face-to-face services.

The government declared its first state of emergency in April last year for some prefectures, later expanding it nationwide, requesting people to stay at home and some businesses to temporarily close or cut operating hours. It triggered the worst recession on record for the world’s third-largest economy. The emergency was fully lifted in late May.

Household spending showed a record drop of a real 16.2% from a year earlier in May.

Although the economy has picked up since, a resurgence in infections since mid-November has been clouding the outlook, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declaring a second state of emergency last month for Tokyo and some other areas. It will be effective until March 7, having been extended by one month from the original end date.

For December alone, average household spending stood at ¥315,007, down a real 0.6% from a year earlier for the first decrease in three months.

Household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s gross domestic product.

