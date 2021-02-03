Tokyo confirmed 676 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, standing below 1,000 for the sixth successive day, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the new infection cases, 129 were in their 20s, 105 in their 30s, and 96 in their 40s. People age 6 or older accounted for 171 cases.

Under the metropolitan government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients decreased by four from the previous day to 125.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 101,466. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 2,101 tests were conducted Sunday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed a record 119 new fatalities from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country saw 2,324 new infection cases that day, with the daily count standing under 3,000 for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 38 from Monday to 937, the health ministry said.

In Kochi Prefecture, no new coronavirus cases were confirmed for the first time since Nov. 28 last year.

