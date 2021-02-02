U.S. President Joe Biden is considering nominating former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who also served as White House chief of staff for former President Barack Obama, as ambassador to Japan or China, NBC News reported Monday.

Biden plans to give Emanuel, 61, a key diplomatic position, the major U.S. television network quoted people with knowledge of the matter as saying. A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

A Chicago native, Emanuel, worked as a Democratic Party lawmaker in the House of Representatives before becoming Obama’s chief of staff in 2009.

He left the White House in October 2010 to run for mayor of Chicago, serving in that post for two terms between 2011 and 2019.

Known as being sharp-tongued, Emanuel has often clashed with progressive Democrats, NBC News said. He was reported to have been considered by the Biden team to be secretary of transportation, according to the report.