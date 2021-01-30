NHK plans to cut the number of employees in managerial positions by 30%, it was learned Friday.

The move is designed to reduce personnel costs as revenue at NHK is projected to fall due to planned cuts in its television viewer fees and a decrease in the number of households in the country, informed sources said.

Specifically, NHK will run an early retirement program between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023 for employees aged 50-56, the sources said. Applicants will be given support for finding new jobs.

NHK will also introduce a system in which employees reaching a certain age or meeting specific conditions are removed from managerial positions, the sources said.

Through the measures, the proportion of managerial employees will be lowered to about 25% from nearly 40% at present, according to the sources.

NHK will also unify its hiring of new employees, scrapping the current system of separately taking on reporters, directors, technicians and others, the sources said.

The new system is set to start with employees who will join NHK in spring 2022, the sources said, adding that the broadcaster will consider curbing new hiring.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Internal Affairs and Communications Committee of the House of Representatives, NHK President Terunobu Maeda voiced his eagerness to promote structural reform measures, such as cuts in personnel costs, referring to NHK’s plan to cut viewer fees in fiscal 2023.

“The viewer fee cut would only be a temporary measure unless NHK changes its structure,” he said at the meeting.

