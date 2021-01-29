The Louvre Museum said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with the Uniqlo casual clothing chain to sell items including T-shirts carrying images of masterpieces in its collection, such as the Mona Lisa.

Under a four-year partnership, the museum will create T-shirts and other clothing items together with the Uniqlo clothing brand for sale online as well as at stores. The items will be sold at Uniqlo stores in Japan and abroad as well as the museum’s online shop from Feb. 4.

“I am honored and excited to be partnering” with the Louvre Museum, Tadashi Yanai, chairman and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., operator of Uniqlo, said in a statement. “This is a longtime dream come true.”

Noting that Uniqlo has done much to share the pleasure of art with the general public, Yanai said, “We hope that our partnership with the museum can enable as many people as possible to experience and appreciate the universal beauty of the masterworks in its collection.”

Uniqlo Co. said on its website that the partnership is aimed at “offering a wide-ranging program to better familiarize the public with the museum’s must-see masterpieces and bring the joy of art in daily life.”

The Uniqlo brand will be a sponsor from spring for the Louvre’s program that offers visitors a chance to see the museum for free every first Saturday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

It will also support the museum initiative providing guided tours mainly for families on certain days.

Britain’s famed graphic designer Peter Saville will take care of the design for men’s items.

Uniqlo will launch a line of women’s T-shirts “featuring Louvre works with a focus on the female form as a universal message for diversity,” the museum said in a press release.