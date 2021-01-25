Tokyo reported 618 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily figure since the capital confirmed 481 infections on Dec. 28.

The figure comes more than two weeks into a coronavirus state of emergency.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo also plunged, falling by eight to 148, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases in the capital by age, at 117, followed by 114 in their 30s and 93 in their 50s. There were 121 new cases among people aged 65 or over. The cumulative total in the capital is now 94,508.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 7,161 tests were conducted on Friday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

Monday's number comes after the capital ended a streak of 12 consecutive days above 1,000 cases a day earlier.

As of Monday afternoon, Japan's weekly count of newly confirmed coronavirus cases had also dropped for the second consecutive week amid the ongoing state of emergency covering 11 hard-hit prefectures. The cumulative number of infections, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 367,008, up by 35,814 from a week before.

The margin of increase shrank from the preceding week's 41,778.

The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 rose by 595 to 5,133, posting a faster pace of rise for the 10th consecutive week.

On Sunday, the country reported 3,991 new coronavirus cases, its first daily tally below 4,000 in 20 days, and 56 new deaths from the virus. The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 1,007 as of Sunday, rising above 1,000 for the seventh straight day.

