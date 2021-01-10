Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Sunday the government will take “a few days” before deciding whether to expand a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic to include Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

The comment on a television program came a day after the governors of the three Kansai prefectures asked the central government to extend the state of emergency, which took effect Friday for the Tokyo region, to their jurisdictions in response to the resurging coronavirus.

“I was told that we need to observe the situation for a few days, so I am thinking along those lines,” Suga said, referring to the opinion of a government panel of experts that monitors infection trends.

The government has requested businesses in the three prefectures take measures such as shortening the operating hours of restaurants and promoting telework.

“I know they are in a tense situation. We are ready to respond immediately if necessary,” he added.

