A total of 3,852 people were found positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Wednesday.

The daily total stood above 3,000 for two days in succession and hit the second-highest level after the record high of 3,877 logged on Saturday. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country stood at 668 as of Wednesday, the second highest on record after the previous day's 675.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,456, with 59 new deaths reported in 25 prefectures, including 11 in Hyogo, western Japan, eight in neighboring Osaka and five in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo.

Elsewhere in the country, the daily count of new cases hit a record high in the central prefecture of Aichi, at 294, and in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, at 189.

Tokyo reported 944 new COVID-19 cases, a record high for a Wednesday and the second-highest figure for any day on record after the 949 cases logged Saturday.

Wednesday was the 16th straight day Tokyo recorded a new high for a particular day of the week.

Among Wednesday’s total, 105 cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on the city’s standards, came to 85 — up one from the previous day — according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo remains around its highest level since early May.

In Wednesday’s new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 249, followed by 178 people in their 30s and 150 people in their 40s. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 58,840.

The spike in new cases in the capital comes after 2,084 coronavirus tests were administered on Sunday, when the number of tests tend to be low. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The daily number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Japan reached 3,608 on Tuesday, rising above the 3,000 mark for the first time in three days.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country increased by 14 from the previous day to a new record high of 675.

The total number of fatalities among infected people climbed by 59, with 10 new deaths reported in Hyogo Prefecture, eight in Kanagawa Prefecture and six each in Hokkaido and Saitama prefectures.

The daily COVID-19 tally hit a record high respectively in Saitama, Tochigi, Gifu, Tottori and Yamaguchi prefectures.

