Toyota Motor Corp. and Lixil Corp. have jointly developed a portable washroom for wheelchair users in the hopes it will help increase opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy outdoor events where barrier-free restrooms are not always available.

The spacious private washroom, which can be pulled by a car, will also come in handy in times of disaster.

The major automaker and leading housing equipment manufacturer developed the trailer — 5.3 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width and 2.9 meters in height — after consulting with wheelchair users, welfare engineering experts and para athletes.

Its low-floor design allows for a gentle slope to ensure a smooth entry by wheelchair users. The washroom is equipped with handrails, an emergency button and a flushable sink for people with ostomies.

It is also equipped with a separate multipurpose room that has a bench and a full-length mirror.

Toyota and Lixil combined their respective expertise on mobility and barrier-free toilets to create the trailer after hearing that some wheelchair users refrain from going out due to a lack of restrooms they can use, a Lixil official said.

The mobile washroom was unveiled at an event in Yokohama in late November. The two companies will continue setting it up at various outdoor events and gather feedback from wheelchair users in order to make improvements.

The trailer was developed as a social contribution and there is no plan at this point to turn it into a business, a Toyota spokeswoman said.