Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga denied the need to declare another national state of emergency, even as the latest surge of coronavirus cases sent cumulative infections in Japan to over 200,000 and health experts warned that the medical system is becoming strained.

Speaking in a prerecorded TV interview on Monday night, Suga said the government may instead ask restaurants and bars to further shorten business hours in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Suga has been reluctant to repeat his predecessor Shinzo Abe's decision in April to declare a nationwide state of emergency, vowing instead to strike a balance between fighting the pandemic and restarting economic activity.

The government is working hard toward making vaccines available for the entire population to "protect lives and livelihoods," Suga told Tokyo Broadcasting System Television's "News 23" program.

Suga has seen approval ratings for his Cabinet plunge amid public dissatisfaction with his COVID-19 response. A Kyodo News poll conducted earlier this month showed the approval rating for his Cabinet fell to 50.3% from 63.0% in November. Suga said that the government must successfully curb the spread of the coronavirus to win back public support.

"I will lead the efforts with the intention of doing everything in my power," he said.

Suga has said Japan will procure sufficient vaccine supplies by the first half of 2021. The government has supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC for 120 million vaccine doses from each, sufficient for most of the country's 126 million residents. It also has a contract with Moderna Inc. for another 50 million doses.

While Japan is fairing much better in the pandemic than hard-hit countries like the United States, it has been experiencing record numbers of daily infections since last month, with the New Year holidays, normally one of the busiest travel seasons, approaching.

Cumulative infections in the country topped the 200,000 on Monday, taking less than two months to double. It took nine and a half months from when the first case was diagnosed in January to reach the 100,000 mark. The overall death toll stands at just under 3,000.

The steady rise of cases spurred the government to announce last week the halt from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 of its nationwide Go To Travel subsidy campaign, aimed at encouraging economic recovery by promoting domestic tourism.

Roughly a quarter of Japan's cases have occurred in Tokyo, where the alert regarding the strain on the capital's medical system was raised to the highest level on Thursday, when it logged a record 822 daily cases. It reported 392 cases on Monday, bringing its cumulative total to 51,838.

In a news conference, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged people to stay at home with their families and refrain from going outside as much as possible during the holidays.

"I understand this is a special time of the year. But this year, please prioritize your life and the lives of those around you," she said.

The surge has increasingly strained hospitals that are also bracing for the flu season, prompting the Japan Medical Association and eight other health organizations on Monday to declare a "medical state of emergency."

JMA President Toshio Nakagawa called on the government to take more steps to fight the pandemic, telling a news conference that "effective measures against infections will also serve as the most effective economic measures."

Suga also said he does not plan to dissolve the House of Representatives for a general election until Japan brings the outbreak under control.

"We should not do it unless we can completely prevent the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

The prime minister's window of opportunity to call a snap election is gradually narrowing as his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends September next year. Lower House members' current four-year term ends the following month.

