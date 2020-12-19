Tokyo confirmed 736 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily figure of the pandemic after the capital saw a record of 822 on Thursday.

Of the total, people 65 or older numbered 95, while the number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards came to 62, down four from the previous day.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 8,727 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 207, followed by 136 for people in their 30s and 111 among people in their 40s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 50,890.

On Friday, the number of cases confirmed across Japan hit 2,836, while the the number of severely ill patients rose by four from the previous day to 609, according to the health ministry. The same day, Saitama Prefecture confirmed a record 201 new cases, with its figure exceeding 100 for the 11th consecutive day, while Chiba Prefecture matched its record high of 150.

The nationwide death toll linked to the virus stood at 2,844, with 38 deaths newly confirmed across 13 of the country’s 47 prefectures. Hokkaido and Kanagawa Prefecture reported 13 and five deaths, respectively.

Women in kimono walk beneath decorations for the new year amid the coronavirus pandemic in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS

