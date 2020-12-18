Sony is pulling the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world, the firm said Friday, after a flood of complaints and ridicule over bugs, compatibility issues and even health risks.

The dystopian-themed title is reportedly one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its Dec. 10 release was hotly anticipated — but the rollout has been far from smooth.

Some gamers have posted videos of glitchy graphics on Twitter, with others pairing screenshots from much older games with sarcastic comments such as: “I’m blown away by the graphics and environment of Cyberpunk on PS4!”

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” Sony said Friday.

“SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

This week, the game’s Warsaw-based developer CD Projekt Red SA issued an apology and vowed to “fix bugs and crashes” with patches in January and February, while also offering refunds to gamers not willing to wait.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release was delayed twice this year and CD Projekt Red was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained it had caused an epileptic seizure.

Last week, the Polish company said it was looking into a “more permanent solution” to tackle the health risk “as soon as possible.”

The delays, which the firm blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and the complexity of creating such a vast world for nine different platforms including Xbox consoles and PCs, sparked a fierce backlash — and even death threats.

Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given Cyberpunk 2077 a score of 87 out of 100, based on 69 reviews.

But ratings by gamers on Metacritic were somewhat less positive, with Cyberpunk 2077 earning a score of 7 out of 10 based on reviews from more than 20,500 users.

The main character is the gun-toting “V,” who makes his way through Night City — a conflict-ridden American megacity.

The game also features the face and voice of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, star of the “Matrix” trilogy and the “John Wick” films.

Metacritic describes the game as “an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.”

CD Projekt Red spent an estimated 1.2 billion zloty ($330 million) to make Cyberpunk 2077, according to analysts at Polish bank BOS, which would make it one of the most expensive games ever made.

The company rose to global prominence five years ago thanks to its hugely successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a sombre fantasy whose monster-slaying hero is endowed with superhuman powers.

But it has lost billions in value since the Cyberpunk 2077 launch last week, stock figures showed on Monday.

On Friday morning Sony’s stock was up 2.7% at ¥10,295.

Delays are becoming increasingly frequent in the gaming industry as games get bigger, more expensive and with more people involved.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has complicated things further, with many studios forced to operate with developers working from home.

