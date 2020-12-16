Roland Corp., a Japanese electronic musical instrument-maker whose brand is known internationally, returned to the Tokyo stock market Wednesday, about six years after delisting due to structural reforms.

Marking the second-largest initial public offering so far this year, Roland saw its shares open at ¥2,954 on the first day of trading on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 4.7% below the IPO price of ¥3,100.

Roland Corp. President Junichi Miki rings a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday as the firm returned to the stock market’s first section. | KYODO

The market capitalization based on the opening price was ¥80.7 billion, following behind Yukiguni Maitake Co., a firm based in Niigata Prefecture producing and selling mushrooms and other food items, at over ¥83.0 billion.

Roland closed the morning session at ¥2,901.

The leading maker of electronic musical instruments such as keyboards has seen demand grow during the coronavirus pandemic as more people spend time at home.

Roland was delisted from the first section in 2014 as its management team completed a tender offer for its shares to pursue drastic reforms.

The company, based in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, had been struggling from a downturn in business since the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

After strengthening its management and cultivating markets in developing countries, the company hopes relisting will attract more talent to create innovative products. Roland has a track record of steady sales in Europe and the United States.

Its late founder, Ikutaro Kakehashi, received a Technical Grammy Award in 2013 along with Dave Smith, president of Sequential Circuits, for developing the universal MIDI format for electronic instruments. MIDI refers to Musical Instrument Digital Interface technology.