Business sentiment among major manufacturers improved to minus 10 in December from minus 27 in September, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey showed Monday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as automobile and electronics makers rose for the second straight quarter. The latest result compares with the average market forecast of minus 14 in a Kyodo News survey.

The global coronavirus pandemic had sent the index to an 11-year low of minus 34 in the June survey as economic activity was depressed.

The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the service sector, rose to minus 5 from minus 12 in the September survey.