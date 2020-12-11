Tokyo reported 595 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while the number of serious cases increased by eight from the previous day to 67.

Infections among those 65 or older increased to 107 from 77 reported the previous day, marking a record high.

The news came a day after the daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 2,970 on Thursday, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The capital’s daily figure on Friday was based on 8,078 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 159, followed by those in their 30s at 105 and those in their 40s at 91.

Friday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 46,124.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the nation Thursday, including nine in Osaka Prefecture and five in Hokkaido.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients across the nation fell by 12 from the previous day to 543 as of Thursday, the health ministry said.

Tokyo confirmed a record 602 new infection cases on Thursday.

In Osaka, eight more people at the Osaka General Medical Center tested positive for the virus after a total of 13 inpatients and workers of the hospital were found with the virus earlier this month. A temporary medical facility built at the premises of the medical center to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients will start operations Tuesday.

Chiba Prefecture logged a record 151 new infection cases on Thursday. At a high school in the city of Funabashi, 46 students and teachers have tested positive for the virus, including 36 members of its male basketball club.

New infection cases also hit a record high in Saitama Prefecture, at 188, the central prefecture of Gifu, at 45, the western prefecture of Kochi, at 20, and the southwestern prefectures of Saga and Oita, at 13 and 25, respectively.

