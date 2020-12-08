Homeware retailers in Japan have opened new stores that cater to demand from people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Such stores from Swedish furniture retailer Ikea and Ryohin Keikaku Co. of Japan, the operator of Muji brand household goods stores, are offering items and services that make homes more comfortable.

Ikea Japan K.K. opened a new store in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Nov. 30, offering goods related to stay-at-home demand such as storage containers and artificial plants.

“We’re offering stay-at-home items with attention paid to life in a small room in central Tokyo,” an Ikea Japan official said.

The company also runs a showroom in Shibuya featuring office furniture, which has attracted increasing demand as more people are working from home.

It sells items such as transforming desks and chairs that allow people to sit and work for a long period of time without getting tired.

Ryohin Keikaku opened an outlet in the capital’s Koto Ward on Thursday, the company’s largest in the Kanto eastern Japan region.

The new store has a lineup of items to make homes more comfortable. In addition, it offers a service through which staff visit customers’ homes to give advice on storage and interior design.

Ikea and Ryohin Keikaku plan to open more stores to meet demand for a better living environment that is expected to continue growing amid the pandemic.

Ikea plans to expand its network in central Tokyo, while Ryohin Keikaku is considering opening large stores in major cities elsewhere in the country.