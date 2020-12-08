Japan’s economy in the July-September period grew an annualized real 22.9% from the previous quarter, the government said Tuesday, upgrading the preliminary figure of 21.4% on firmer private consumption.

The figure, which beat market forecasts, marked the fastest growth since comparable data became available in the April-June quarter of 1980, according to the Cabinet Office. Real GDP, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, rose for the first time in four quarters.

Private-sector analysts had forecast that the preliminary data would remain almost unchanged.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s GDP, soared 5.1%, revised upward from the 4.7% drop in the preliminary report released Nov. 16.

The economy rebounded from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused it to shrink an annualized 29.2% in the April-June period, possibly the worst contraction on record since 1955, the earliest point at which the government can track reference values.

“The sizeable upward revision to Q3 GDP and the sharp rise in ‘core’ household spending in October support our view that Japan’s economy will recover from the pandemic faster than the consensus expects,” Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“We think GDP will rise by another 2.1% (quarter-to-quarter) in this quarter and surprise to the upside next year,” he said.

As is true for most major economies, the setback dealt by the pandemic has left Japan still at a lower level of economic output, 3.9% below the level of the last quarter of 2019, Learmouth said.

The expansion in the July-September quarter coincided with a push to encourage domestic spending to make up for the loss of foreign tourism with Go To Travel and Go To Eat programs offering steep discounts on hotels and dining out.

A separate government data showed Tuesday that Japan’s household spending rose 1.9% in October from a year earlier, the first rise in 13 months.

But a recent resurgence of infections is clouding the outlook, keeping policymakers under pressure to support a fragile recovery with massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

“Japan’s economy will keep growing in the current quarter but may stagnate or contract in January-March,” if an increase in infections force the government to take stronger steps to contain the virus, said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

The increase was mostly in reaction to a slump in spending in October last year, when households slashed consumption after a sales tax hike that took effect that month.

Durable goods such as automobiles and refrigerators fared well, highlighting the contrast between robust demand for goods and continued sluggishness in service consumption.

The Go To programs are also believed to have contributed to the improvement in spending, a government official said.

The official said, however, it remains difficult to tell whether consumption will continue to recover due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections from November.