The dollar moved narrowly around ¥103.90 in Tokyo trading Friday, as a wait-and-see attitude took hold ahead of the release of closely watched U.S. labor statistics.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥103.87, down from ¥104.31 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2150, up from $1.2121, and at ¥126.26, down from ¥126.45.

The dollar sank to around ¥103.80 in overnight trading overseas, as a risk-on mood grew on hopes for progress in U.S. stimulus talks.

In Tokyo trading in the morning, the greenback moved back and forth due to trading by exporters and importers for settlement purposes.

The U.S. currency rose to near ¥104.00 in the afternoon as market players adjusted their positions ahead of the release of U.S. employment data for November, due out later Friday, and the weekend.

But expectations of falls in the dollar ahead stunted the currency’s rise, according to an official at a Japanese bank.

The dollar did not react significantly to news that U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. will only be able to deliver half of the planned supply of its coronavirus vaccine within this year.