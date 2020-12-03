Japan is closer to a decision to ban sales of new gasoline-only cars in the mid-2030s, officials said Thursday, as part of efforts to reduce climate change-causing emissions.

The government aims to accelerate decarbonization in the automobile industry in a bid to realize Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s goal of reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050, sources said.

The government plans to work harder to promote electric vehicles, as well as hybrid vehicles, an area in which Japanese automakers have shown strength.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will shortly hold a meeting with experts and representatives from automakers for discussions on a policy of reducing the use of gasoline vehicles and other issues related to the industry, the sources said, adding that the government will consider including the new target in a carbon neutrality action plan that it hopes to draw up by the end of this year.

Japan has worked out a target of increasing the share of eco-friendly automobiles, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, to 50% to 70% by 2030. But the target is less ambitious than goals set by other countries, such as the U.K., which aims to ban sales of gasoline vehicles by 2030.

Domestic sales of low- or zero-emission cars, including hybrids, made up just under 40% of all new cars sold in 2019.

The government is working on a new growth strategy in a bid to tackle global warming while also spurring an economic recovery from the pandemic-caused downturn.