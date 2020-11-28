A 27-year-old woman and her common-law husband were arrested Friday on suspicion of abandoning the body of a baby in a refrigerator at their home near Tokyo, police said.

Chinese nationals Ayiguli Alimu, believed to be the baby’s mother, and Yiliyaer Wahapu, 24, were arrested after a police officer found the body on Thursday night in the freezer compartment of a refrigerator in their apartment in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, according to the police. The baby had been reported as missing.

The woman gave birth in July, but it is unclear when the baby died. The police have yet to disclose whether the couple have admitted to concealing the body.

The police were informed about the missing boy by local authorities tasked with locating and supporting children in need of protection.

