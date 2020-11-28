The hospital bed occupancy rate for coronavirus patients had topped 25% in 15 of the 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

This means that the infection situation in the 15 prefectures has entered the Stage 3 phase, the second-worst level on the four-tier scale gauging the degree of spread of the virus.

In the previous survey as of Nov. 18, the bed occupancy rate stood at 25% or higher in nine prefectures — Hokkaido, Saitama, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Okayama and Okinawa.

Six other prefectures — Tochigi, Gunma, Chiba, Nagano, Shizuoka and Mie — were added to the list in the latest survey.

Hyogo logged the highest rate of 68%, followed by Osaka, at 55%, Hokkaido, at 47%, Saitama, at 44%, Aichi, at 43%, Okinawa, at 42%, and Tokyo, at 40%.

The bed occupancy rate for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms topped 25% in four prefectures.

The rate stood at 50% in Tokyo, 49% in Osaka, 40% in Okinawa and 29% in Hyogo. Hokkaido’s rate was 10%.

