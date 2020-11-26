Tokyo saw a net outflow of residents for the fourth straight month in October, the Japanese internal affairs ministry said Thursday, apparently reflecting the coronavirus crisis.

The number of people who moved out of the capital grew 10.6% from a year before to 30,908, while that of those moving in dropped 7.8% to 28,193. This represents a net outflow of 2,715 people.

A factor seen behind the outflow is that fewer people have moved into Tokyo for work amid the spread of remote working.

Tokyo logged a net outflow of residents in May for the first time since the ministry included non-Japanese people in the statistics in 2013.

The capital and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa registered a net inflow of 1,118 people together in October.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)