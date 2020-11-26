Toyota Motor Corp. said it will start selling foot-operated sanitizer stands through its dealerships across Japan on Dec. 1.

The product was developed based on sanitizer stands that were produced by Toyota employees for use in-house in early April, when the automaker’s production lines were halted due to the spread of the coronavirus, the company said.

The commercially manufactured version of Toyota sanitizer stands, dubbed “Shodoku Taishi” (meaning “sanitizer ambassador”), is about 1.2 meters in height and is made of aluminum pipes. It has a height adjustable sanitizer bottle holder and washable parts.

Toyota managed to set the product’s price at ¥8,800, or about a half of similar products’ market prices, by utilizing its know-how for efficient manufacturing.

The company plans to produce 2,000-2,500 units of the sanitizer stands per month. They will be available for purchase at some 6,000 Toyota dealers and car rental agencies in Japan.

“We want to offer a good product at an affordable price so as to cooperate with people’s infection prevention efforts,” a Toyota official said.

