Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.7% in October from a year ago, marking the sharpest decline in over nine years, weighed down by a domestic tourism-boosting subsidy program and weak energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Friday.

The decline in the core consumer price index also came as it lost momentum in year-on-year terms, over the past year driven by a sales tax hike from 8% to 10% implemented in October 2019, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The CPI dropped for the third straight month, boding ill for the Bank of Japan which is struggling to achieve its 2% inflation target via massive monetary easing to prevent the economy from slipping into deflation.

The index last marked a 0.7% slip in March 2011, when a massive quake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan.

The Go To Travel program, launched in July to partially subsidize Japan residents’ domestic travel expenses, has been a drag on CPI in recent months.

Starting in October, the tourism-boosting scheme was expanded to cover trips to and from Tokyo, the only place that had been excluded due to its relatively high number of coronavirus infections.

Accommodation fees plummeted 37.1% from a year ago, following a 30.0% slump in September.

Last month, the BOJ lowered its CPI forecast for fiscal 2020, projecting a 0.6% year-on-year fall, far from the bank’s 2% target. Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has dismissed the idea of the travel initiative affecting overall price trends, saying its impact is limited to certain sectors.

The virus outbreak has raised concerns about economic growth, pushing down crude oil prices. Kerosene prices sank 13.6% and those of gasoline 9.2%, according to the internal affairs ministry data.

So-called core-core consumer prices, which exclude fresh food and energy items, shed 0.2% from a year earlier, the first decline in two months.