Japanese government-linked research institute Riken on Thursday handed over remains found after the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima to the western Japan city.

The remains, including seven bone fragments and bones in powder form, were apparently collected by a research team from Riken’s predecessor in Hiroshima just after the bombing.

Its members included Yoshio Nishina, who worked to create the foundation for nuclear physics research in Japan from before World War II.

Hiroshima plans to lay the remains to rest in a memorial tower in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The bones were preserved inside envelopes, along with a memo of names, places of collection and the parts of bodies contained.

The city will publish the names of the victims and other information on its webpage to ask for information on the remains.

The research team was sent to Hiroshima by the Imperial headquarters, the country’s top military command at that time.

The items were preserved in Nishina’s office in Tokyo. They were discovered in January last year after it was decided that the office would be torn down due to its age.

“Seventy-five years have passed, but I hope the deceased can rest with their relatives,” said Chiharu Shimoyamada, head of public relations at Riken.