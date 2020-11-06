The Ground Self-Defense Force started test flights of its Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft at Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Preceture on Friday.

One of the two Ospreys provisionally deployed to there in July hovered at the camp, the first flight in Japan of an Osprey owned by the SDF.

The GSDF will start flying the Osprey outside the camp on Tuesday, planning to begin test flights of others in the type shortly.

After test flights, the GSDF will spend about six months inspecting the equipment installed on the Osprey, including a radio device, and carry out pilot training.

The GSDF will introduce 17 Ospreys mainly to transport amphibious rapid deployment brigade troops tasked with protecting remote islands.

The Defense Ministry aims to deploy the Ospreys to Saga airport in southwestern Japan after the provisional deployment of up to five years at the camp.

The provision deployment is because of stalled talks with fishermen operating near the airport in Saga.