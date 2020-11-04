Tokyo confirmed 122 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure for new cases on the day was based on 717 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 31,624, while the number of seriously ill patients was 35.

Of Wednesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 31, followed by those in their 30s, at 22, and those in their 40s, at 17.

On Tuesday, Japan recorded a total of 866 new cases, while seven deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in six prefectures, pushing up the cumulative total to 1,808.

In Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus stood at 156, topping 150 for the first time since Aug. 21.

In Hyogo Prefecture 52 new cases were reported, topping 50 for the first time since Aug. 15. In Fukuoka Prefecture, the daily number of new cases stood at two, staying below 10 for the fourth straight day.

Two deaths were confirmed in Hokkaido, while one death was reported each in Gunma, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo and Okayama prefectures.