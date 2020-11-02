Ueno Zoo has seen the first birth of a baby elephant since it opened in 1882.

Authai, a female Asian elephant at the zoo in Tokyo, gave birth to a male cub at 5:44 a.m. Saturday, the zoo said.

The baby elephant measures 1 meter in height to its back and weighs 120.5 kilograms. The mother and the baby are both in good condition, according to the zoo.

The zoo said that it has yet to decide when to put the baby elephant on display, adding that it will issue an announcement as soon as a decision is made.

Authai, born in Thailand, was contributed to Ueno Zoo with Artid, a male Asian elephant and the father of the newborn, in 2002, in celebration of the birth of Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, in December 2001.

Authai and Artid were confirmed to have mated in January last year, but Artid died of tuberculosis in August this year.