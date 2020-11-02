Chinese coast guard ships were spotted Monday near the Japanese-controlled Senkakus in the East China Sea, marking a new record for the number of days in a year that Chinese vessels have been seen near the uninhabited islands, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Four Chinese ships were spotted in the so-called contiguous zone outside Japanese waters, the coast guard said, adding Chinese vessels have now been observed near the islands, claimed by Beijing, for 283 days this year and also for the 57th day in a row.

China has ratcheted up pressure on Japan by sending its vessels into or near Japan’s territorial waters around the islands.

Last month, Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus for a record length of time. The Japanese government “strongly protested” through diplomatic channels.

The islets in the resource-rich sea are also claimed by Taiwan.